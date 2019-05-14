wrestling / News

WWE News: Paige Appears at WWE/Girl Up Event, Stars Added to Singapore Return

May 13, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Paige appeared at a WWE and Girl Up “Sports for a Purpose Summit” on Monday in London. You can see pics below of Paige appearing alongside Kate Walsh, Hetty Bartlett and others:

– WWE is now advertising Asuka, Ricochet and Andrade for the company’s show in Singapore on June 27th. The three are advertised alongside Seth Rollins, Braun Strowman, AJ Styles, Drew McIntyre, The Miz and Alexa Bliss.

