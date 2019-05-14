WWE News: Paige Appears at WWE/Girl Up Event, Stars Added to Singapore Return

– Paige appeared at a WWE and Girl Up “Sports for a Purpose Summit” on Monday in London. You can see pics below of Paige appearing alongside Kate Walsh, Hetty Bartlett and others:

Always a fun time hanging with everyone and partnering up with @GirlUp get to spend time with trailblazers and inspirational women. Talking to the future men and women of sports 🔥 @WWE pic.twitter.com/1LlnmS52XW — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) May 13, 2019

Such an inspiring group of women 💪🏻 💪🏽💪🏿 That's a wrap for the @WWECommunity – @GirlUp panel as part of 'Sports for a Purpose Summit' in London today! Thanks to @RealPaigeWWE, @katewalsh11, @HettyBartlett & all the other amazing athletes and particpants for a great discussion. pic.twitter.com/lT8rlbLacd — Beyond Sport (@BeyondSport) May 13, 2019

"I was told I wouldn't make it past 5, now I'm 28 & just won 🥇gold at @SpecialOlympics World Games!" – Hetty, an athlete leader from @SOGreatBritain on @GirlUp @WWE Sports for a Purpose Forum w/ @katewalsh11 & @RealPaigeWWE urging representation, raising up women & girls pic.twitter.com/Us63BYpI6w — SOGB Cara – Impact & Insight (@SOGBCara) May 13, 2019

– WWE is now advertising Asuka, Ricochet and Andrade for the company’s show in Singapore on June 27th. The three are advertised alongside Seth Rollins, Braun Strowman, AJ Styles, Drew McIntyre, The Miz and Alexa Bliss.