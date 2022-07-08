wrestling / News
WWE News: Paige’s Best Moments Ranked In Latest WWE Top 10, Craziest Last Man Standing Match Moments
July 8, 2022 | Posted by
– WWE took a look at the departing Paige’s best moments in the latest episode of WWE Top 10. You can see the new video below, described as follows:
“Celebrate the incomparable career of Paige, with her best WWE moments, returns and more.”
– Meanwhile, the latest episode of WWE Playlist looks at the craziest Last Man Standing moments ahead of Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns’ match at Summerslam:
