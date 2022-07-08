wrestling / News

WWE News: Paige’s Best Moments Ranked In Latest WWE Top 10, Craziest Last Man Standing Match Moments

July 8, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Paige Raw 4918 Paige’s Total Divas Image Credit: WWE

– WWE took a look at the departing Paige’s best moments in the latest episode of WWE Top 10. You can see the new video below, described as follows:

“Celebrate the incomparable career of Paige, with her best WWE moments, returns and more.”

– Meanwhile, the latest episode of WWE Playlist looks at the craziest Last Man Standing moments ahead of Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns’ match at Summerslam:

