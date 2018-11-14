Paige Biopic Fighting With My Family Gets Pushed Up a Month

MGM is moving up the release date of the upcoming Paige biopic Fighting With My Family. The film, which saw a new trailer released today, will now bow on February 8th and not March 1st as previously scheduled.

That move will put the film up against The LEGO Movie 2, the Liam Neeson action-thriller Cold Pursuit, horror flick The Prodigy and comedy What Men Want. The film stars Florence Pugh as Paige and tells the story of her journey to WWE.