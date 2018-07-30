Quantcast

 

Various News: Paige Books Lana vs. Zelina Vega For Tomorrow’s Smackdown, New Being The Elite, Free Xplosion Match

July 30, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
– Following the recent back and forth in Twitter, Paige has booked Lana vs. Zelina Vega for tomorrow’s WWE Smackdown…

– Here is a free Xplosion match, featuring Austin Aries & Phil Atlas vs. Moose & A1…

– Here is the latest episode of Being The Elite…

