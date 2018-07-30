wrestling / News
Various News: Paige Books Lana vs. Zelina Vega For Tomorrow’s Smackdown, New Being The Elite, Free Xplosion Match
– Following the recent back and forth in Twitter, Paige has booked Lana vs. Zelina Vega for tomorrow’s WWE Smackdown…
Well. @Zelina_VegaWWE and @LanaWWE have certainly been … ahem… vocal about their feelings this weekend. SO let’s take this off the internet and bring it into the ring. I am making it official. Zelina vs. Lana TOMORROW NIGHT on #SDLive
— PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) July 30, 2018
– Here is a free Xplosion match, featuring Austin Aries & Phil Atlas vs. Moose & A1…
– Here is the latest episode of Being The Elite…