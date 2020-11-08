Paige & Boyfriend Ronnie Radke Share Details on Stalker Coming to Their Home, Police Arrested Individual

– It appears former WWE Superstar Paige and her boyfriend, musician Ronnie Radke, had an incident today that involved a stalker. She and Radke both tweeted on the incident on social media. Paige stated that a stalker came to their home, saying that “symbols led him” to them. Police arrive and later arrested the man.

Radke wrote, “A stalker had the audacity to come to my door, got his ass handed to him until police arrived and saved the day. I will f***ing kill you. Please don’t make me kill you.”

Paige later commented in response, “Scariest thing ever. He told us symbols led him to us. But Ronnie got him in a hold until police got there. Wtf is wrong with people… thank god Ronnie is around to protect our house. Jesus.” You can view their tweets on the incident below. Radke also shared photos of police arresting the individual.

Paige also wrote on the incident on her Instagram, writing that Radke kept the alleged stalker in a hold until police arrived. She wrote, “A whole month of stuff being sent to our house. Flowers, gifts etc. until this f***er turned up. Thank god Ronnie is there to protect our house and family. He didn’t think twice about getting this mfer in a hold until cops came. Thanks to the cops that came so quickly.”

