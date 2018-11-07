Quantcast

 

Paige Calls Out Fan For Taking Picture Of Her While Sleeping

November 7, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Paige

– Paige took to Twitter to express her frustration with a fan who took a picture of her while she was sleeping on a plane. As you can see in the posts below, the Smackdown GM took a shot at the unnamed fan and said it is “creepy and inappropriate” for people to take pictures when they are unaware and/or do not have permission to do so.

Paige later clarified that she never turns down requests for photos when asked, but that it is “inappropriate on many levels” do to so when she’s not conscious.

