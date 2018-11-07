Paige Calls Out Fan For Taking Picture Of Her While Sleeping

– Paige took to Twitter to express her frustration with a fan who took a picture of her while she was sleeping on a plane. As you can see in the posts below, the Smackdown GM took a shot at the unnamed fan and said it is “creepy and inappropriate” for people to take pictures when they are unaware and/or do not have permission to do so.

Paige later clarified that she never turns down requests for photos when asked, but that it is “inappropriate on many levels” do to so when she’s not conscious.

Little tip for people out there with no common sense. If you see someone asleep on a plane and even worse if they’re a stranger to you. Don’t take pics of them sleeping or not sleeping without their permission. It’s creepy and inappropriate. — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) November 7, 2018