Various News: Paige Celebrates A Birthday Today, Will Ospreay Tries To Copy Kacy Catanzaro’s Exercise Routine, Elias Threatens To Give 24/7 Belt To Ducks

– Paige turns 27 years old today. The former two-time Divas champion, who recently had successful neck surgery, was wished a happy birthday by WWE.

– During a recent shoot, Kacy Catanzaro did an exercise where she spun around over and over on her hands. Will Ospreay uploaded a video in which he attempted the same thing…with his feet. Ricochet then replied, and he wasn’t impressed.

Had lots of fun shooting with @Buffbunny_Co @HeidiSomers ✌🏼 P.S. I fell over immediately after I stood up – so dizzy 🙃 pic.twitter.com/02nUWiEAq3 — Kacy Catanzaro (@KacyCatanzaro) August 16, 2019

I gave it ago.

Way too easy pic.twitter.com/GNihTFeLwt — ᵂⁱˡˡ ᴼˢᵖʳᵉᵃʸ • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) August 17, 2019

Using my days off wisely 😂 — ᵂⁱˡˡ ᴼˢᵖʳᵉᵃʸ • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) August 17, 2019

– Elias, fresh off a successful defense of the 24/7 Championship, threatened to give the belt to some ducks. Drake Maverick is not a fan of this idea.