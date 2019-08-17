wrestling / News
Various News: Paige Celebrates A Birthday Today, Will Ospreay Tries To Copy Kacy Catanzaro’s Exercise Routine, Elias Threatens To Give 24/7 Belt To Ducks
– Paige turns 27 years old today. The former two-time Divas champion, who recently had successful neck surgery, was wished a happy birthday by WWE.
It's STILL her house. Happy birthday, @RealPaigeWWE! 🌹🖤🌹 pic.twitter.com/1k8s7Zx7rg
— WWE (@WWE) August 17, 2019
– During a recent shoot, Kacy Catanzaro did an exercise where she spun around over and over on her hands. Will Ospreay uploaded a video in which he attempted the same thing…with his feet. Ricochet then replied, and he wasn’t impressed.
Had lots of fun shooting with @Buffbunny_Co @HeidiSomers ✌🏼 P.S. I fell over immediately after I stood up – so dizzy 🙃 pic.twitter.com/02nUWiEAq3
— Kacy Catanzaro (@KacyCatanzaro) August 16, 2019
— WWE’s resident Superhero 👑 (@KingRicochet) August 17, 2019
I gave it ago.
Way too easy pic.twitter.com/GNihTFeLwt
— ᵂⁱˡˡ ᴼˢᵖʳᵉᵃʸ • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) August 17, 2019
— WWE’s resident Superhero 👑 (@KingRicochet) August 17, 2019
Using my days off wisely 😂
— ᵂⁱˡˡ ᴼˢᵖʳᵉᵃʸ • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) August 17, 2019
– Elias, fresh off a successful defense of the 24/7 Championship, threatened to give the belt to some ducks. Drake Maverick is not a fan of this idea.
Since I'm champion 24/7 anyways, I might just give this belt to one of these ducks. pic.twitter.com/qyDcQ6nGeI
— Elias (@IAmEliasWWE) August 17, 2019
NOOOO!!! 😰 https://t.co/ypnCn30V9e
— Drake Maverick (@WWEMaverick) August 17, 2019
