wrestling / News

Various News: Paige Celebrates A Birthday Today, Will Ospreay Tries To Copy Kacy Catanzaro’s Exercise Routine, Elias Threatens To Give 24/7 Belt To Ducks

August 17, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Paige WWE Smackdown

– Paige turns 27 years old today. The former two-time Divas champion, who recently had successful neck surgery, was wished a happy birthday by WWE.

– During a recent shoot, Kacy Catanzaro did an exercise where she spun around over and over on her hands. Will Ospreay uploaded a video in which he attempted the same thing…with his feet. Ricochet then replied, and he wasn’t impressed.

– Elias, fresh off a successful defense of the 24/7 Championship, threatened to give the belt to some ducks. Drake Maverick is not a fan of this idea.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Elias, Paige, Will Ospreay, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading