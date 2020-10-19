wrestling / News
Paige Celebrates Two Years of Sobriety
In a post on Instagram, Paige revealed that she is two years sober today and her older brother Roy is currently six weeks sober.
She wrote: “I’ve posted something like that before. But so proud of my progress! 2 years of soberness. Mumma feeling goooooddd. Swipe and you’ll see my big bro @roybevis_knight_ he is 6 weeks in of being sober and I’m SO proud!!! He aged backwards in just under 2 months. Please throw some support in the comments, he deserves it 😊 Can’t wait for him to come visit me and ronnie for his 40th in February.”
