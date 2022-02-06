wrestling / News

Paige Changes Up Her Hair Color In New Pics

February 6, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
paige wwe smackdown Image Credit: WWE

Paige showed off a tweak to her look this weekend, sharing some picks with a new hair color. As you can see below, the WWE star posted to Twitter with some lighter streaks in her traditionally dark hair.

Paige has been out of the ring and off WWE TV for some time. She is still signed with the company but generally spends her time as a streamer on Twitch these days.

