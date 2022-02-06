wrestling / News
Paige Changes Up Her Hair Color In New Pics
February 6, 2022
Paige showed off a tweak to her look this weekend, sharing some picks with a new hair color. As you can see below, the WWE star posted to Twitter with some lighter streaks in her traditionally dark hair.
Paige has been out of the ring and off WWE TV for some time. She is still signed with the company but generally spends her time as a streamer on Twitch these days.
Hello twitter pic.twitter.com/QdKXeJTp56
— SARAYA (@RealPaigeWWE) February 6, 2022
