Paige Participating in Charity Holiday Drive With Twitch Channel

Paige is using her Twitch channel to support charity, joining the Creators for Charity Holiday Drive. The retired WWE star posted to Twitter on Friday to note that she is participating in the drive, which will see some of the most popular content creators using their channels to support good causes. Paige posted to her Twitter account to retweet Twitch’s spotlight on the drive, as you can see below.

Paige has been a regular streamer on Twitch since March of 2020 and streams multiple times a day throughout the week. Her channel is here.