wrestling / News
Paige Participating in Charity Holiday Drive With Twitch Channel
December 10, 2021 | Posted by
Paige is using her Twitch channel to support charity, joining the Creators for Charity Holiday Drive. The retired WWE star posted to Twitter on Friday to note that she is participating in the drive, which will see some of the most popular content creators using their channels to support good causes. Paige posted to her Twitter account to retweet Twitch’s spotlight on the drive, as you can see below.
Paige has been a regular streamer on Twitch since March of 2020 and streams multiple times a day throughout the week. Her channel is here.
Proud to be apart of this 🥰 https://t.co/iFqjEsDGZB
— SARAYA (@RealPaigeWWE) December 10, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Anthony Bowens Reacts to Homophobic Slur Being Shouted During His AEW Dynamite Match
- Backstage Update on Johnny Gargano Not Re-Signing With WWE, Will Be Free Agent
- Wife of Jeff Hardy Tweets Statement Following His WWE Release
- Conflicting Report on Andrade El Idolo and Charlotte Flair’s Alleged Split, Andrade Suggests Report on Break-Up Is ‘Fake News’