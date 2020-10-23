wrestling / News
WWE News: Paige Comments on Her Finisher Being Used on NXT UK, William Regal Sends Birthday Wishes, Stock Down
– Paige noticed her old finisher being used on NXT UK this week, and took to Twitter to comment. As you can see below, Nina Samuels defeated Amale with a swinging leg hook fireman’s carry slam, which Paige used in NXT and early WWE as the Paige Turner. Paige retweeted the NXT UK GIF of it, posting:
“That move won me the divas championship on my first day.. not surprised you won yours with it too @NinaSamuels123”
– WWE’s stock closed at $38.60 on Thursday, down $0.39 (1.0%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was down 0.04% as a whole.
– William Regal posted to Twitter to wish Bill Apter a Happy Birthday:
@apter1wrestling Happy birthday and best wishes my old friend. I’m a bit strapped for cash so I can’t buy you a present but I’m sending you some shares in my company that makes custom coat hangers for hunchbacks.
