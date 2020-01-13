wrestling / News
Paige Comments On Triple H Joke About Her Having Kids She Doesn’t Know About, WWE Talent Responds
– Triple H threw out a quick joke about Paige during an interview saying she probably has kids “she doesn’t know of,” and the retired WWE star responded. The NXT boss made the quip during an interview discussing rumors of Paige and Edge returning to the ring, saying:
“I’d love to see them step into the ring and compete. More importantly than that, though, I’d like to see them live long and healthy lives. Edge has kids. You know, Paige maybe — she probably has some she doesn’t know of. [laughter] Their health comes first. They’re people first. This is all great but, at the end of the day, it’s not everything.”
The comment has been interpreted as referencing Paige’s sex scandal from 2017, and Paige took to Twitter to note how she still gets trolled over it and that “Even my boss jokes about me.. no wonder you guys still do it too.”
That brought out several WWE stars including Renee Young, Nikki Bella, and Nia Jax who offered their support to Paige, as you can see below. Paige’s boyfriend, singer-songwriter Ronnie Radtke, was more pointed in his comments, saying succinctly “It’s f**k @TripleH all 2020.”
Paige has spoken at length about how the sex tape scandal affected her, telling Fox News last year:
“Obviously, it’s very hard to stay positive when you have something that’s so publicly humiliating to yourself and then still to this day, this was over two years ago now. I did suffer a lot. I did. Just emotionally because at the time I was having my neck surgery too, and I had stress-induced anorexia. I lost all my hair. I had some really horrible thoughts. I had to go to therapy. It took me a while to get over because obviously, no woman wants to go through that.”
The Game has yet to respond or comment on the matter.
Even my boss jokes about me.. no wonder you guys still do it too. https://t.co/dOmZAiwvyX
— PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) January 13, 2020
Big love to Paige. She’s been to hell and back but still some people wanna make jokes. We need (and she deserves) real change. https://t.co/vqdkWNyLMa
— Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) January 13, 2020
We will never see the true change in equality if we just see them as storylines. Change in a company starts from the top. Our leaders help set the example. For us women we need all the help we can get. Help with respect from our co workers and fans. We are all one. One love. ❤️N
— Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) January 13, 2020
You’re amazing sis! I love you https://t.co/10QdTfgo1h
— 🌺 (@NiaJaxWWE) January 13, 2020
It’s fuck @TripleH all 2020 pic.twitter.com/qRE7AZyr8s
— RonnieRadke (@RonnieRadke) January 13, 2020
