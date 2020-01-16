Paige Says ‘Never Say Never’ on Returning to the Ring, How She Deals With Not Being Able to Return to the Ring

– Paige and WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon appeared on Good Morning Britain earlier today to promote WWE moving to BT Sport. You can check out a video and some highlights below.

Paige on if the women of WWE are criticized for competing in what’s seen as a “manly” sport: “Oh yeah, of course. We’ve been in a male dominated industry for years, but you know what? The women have just grown so much, and I feel like when the women do go out there and do their thing, they outshine the guys most of the time.”

Paige on her neck injury leading to her retirement: “Yeah. Sometimes you just push yourself too hard because you want to entertain the masses. But you know, you’re very loyal to your fans, you don’t relax. I had the neck surgery, I came back, and I just pushed myself too far. Even WWE was like, ‘You need to slow down!’ But I was like, ‘No. I want to keep going.’ And unfortunately, it led to me having to retire.”

“It was just a lot of wear and tear. I’ve been wrestling since I was 13 years old, obviously, and so my body didn’t have time to fully develop probably because I was constantly bumping around. So, it wasn’t just one move. It was like a multiple [series of moves].”

Paige on if it’s possible for her to come out of retirement: “Oh well, not for a hot minute. But you know, never say never, of course. Like you don’t want to put any doubt in anything, but yeah, hopefully one day.”

Paige on how she deals with not being able to return to the ring: “Well, the wonderful thing too about being part of WWE is that even though I’m not in-ring in a physical capacity, they give me the opportunity to do other stuff. So, I get to be General Manager of Smackdown, or I get to manage the Kabuki Warriors, or now I’m an analyst on WWE Backstage on FOX. On Total Divas, we have everything. And we do media like this too, which is super cool.”

