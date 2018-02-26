 

wrestling / News

Paige Covers Up Non-PG Tattoos on Elimination Chamber Pre-Show

February 26, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Paige WWE Paige's Fighting With My Family

– It was reported yesterday that Paige got a “Talk shit, Get Bit” tattoo on her hands. She appeared on last night’s WWE Elimination Chamber PPV pre-show, but had the tattoo covered up with makeup…

article topics :

Elimination Chamber, Paige, WWE, Larry Csonka

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading