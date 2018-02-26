wrestling / News
Paige Covers Up Non-PG Tattoos on Elimination Chamber Pre-Show
February 26, 2018
– It was reported yesterday that Paige got a “Talk shit, Get Bit” tattoo on her hands. She appeared on last night’s WWE Elimination Chamber PPV pre-show, but had the tattoo covered up with makeup…
Paige had to make up her hands to cover her new tattoos. pic.twitter.com/TU9wk9dIQs
— Pepe (@__PepeL) February 25, 2018
You can see the tattoo still their people idiots it's not fake @RealPaigeWWE pic.twitter.com/Pj32ICa5V6
— FueledByAngel ⿲ (@angelstookey) February 26, 2018
@RealPaigeWWE getting a new tattoo.cant wait to meet her one day😍💖 pic.twitter.com/s7LtXlJ1nV
— k.j (@Rampaiger18) February 25, 2018