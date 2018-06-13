wrestling / News
WWE News: Paige Criticizes The Memphis Sheraton Hotel, Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston Throw Out Pancakes Before Fortnite Pro Am, Paige Praises Smackdown Main Event
– Paige posted the following on Twitter; she wasn’t a fan of the Sheraton hotel in Memphis…
If you’re in the Memphis area don’t EVER stay at the @SheratonMemphis it’s literally the worst. Things stolen, bad customer service and room service takes two hours just for a salad and WE are the inconvenience. Ugh. The worst.
— PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) June 13, 2018
– Paige also posted the following, commenting on last night’s WWE Smackdown main event…
Amazing girls main event on #smackdownlive tonight. They are all stepping up with MITB just around the corner! Couldn’t be prouder of the women’s division!! 😍
— PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) June 13, 2018
– Xavier Woods took part in the Fortnite Pro Am tournament at E3 yesterday; he and Kofi Kingston threw out pancakes at the event…
It's a New Day! @XavierWoodsPhD and @TrueKofi are tossing out pancakes at the #FortniteProAm! #E32018 pic.twitter.com/Nn3EskAYo4
— IGN (@IGN) June 12, 2018