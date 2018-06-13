Quantcast

 

WWE News: Paige Criticizes The Memphis Sheraton Hotel, Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston Throw Out Pancakes Before Fortnite Pro Am, Paige Praises Smackdown Main Event

June 13, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
paige wwe smackdown

– Paige posted the following on Twitter; she wasn’t a fan of the Sheraton hotel in Memphis…

– Paige also posted the following, commenting on last night’s WWE Smackdown main event…

– Xavier Woods took part in the Fortnite Pro Am tournament at E3 yesterday; he and Kofi Kingston threw out pancakes at the event…

