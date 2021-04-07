Paige On Turning Her Life Around After Dealing With Drug Issues, Importance Of Having Good Support System

In a recent interview on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, Paige discussed turning her life around after dealing with drug issues, having a good support system, and much more. You can read her comments below.

Paige on turning her life around after dealing with drug issues: “So, the drugs thing kind of happened when I started coming back…..when I got the call to come back to WWE because that lifted my spirits a lot. I was like, I don’t want to fuck up anymore. Then, seeing this little girl randomly at a grocery store, too. I looked like doo-doo. I wasn’t taking care of myself and I was really, really skinny. It was a really bad time. She looked at me like I was this superhero, like Wonder Woman or something. Obviously, she doesn’t read social media and she doesn’t see me in the dirt sheets or in the headlines or whatever. She was so happy to see me, and she was like, ‘I want to be like you one day.’ I was like, ‘Oh, my God!’ It really is an awakening moment. There are so many boys and girls out there that are looking up to be guided and to be a role model. I’m not saying I’m the perfect role model because I’m not, but I feel like people look up to me because I’ve messed up so many times and fought back afterward. Now, I’m on a good and positive journey, which is wonderful.”

On being happy and how her boyfriend has helped her: “Honestly, I get chills thinking about it. It just feels good to be really happy and not have anyone mess with you. I have a wonderful boyfriend who treats me really wonderfully and always encourages me to be better. That’s really cool. He is the reason why I stopped vaping. I was a huge vaper, and he was like, ‘You look stupid vaping,’ and I was like, ‘You’re right.’ Me and him have stopped drinking together. You really need a good support system like that.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.