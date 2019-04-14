wrestling / News
WWE News: Paige Asks Fans Where Her New Tag Team Should End Up, The Rock Promotes Finding Justice Season Finale
– Paige is curious what fans think about the main roster home of her new tag team. Paige posted to Twitter asking fans whether they think the team, which she teased on Smackdown, should go to Raw or Smackdown:
Okay but where do you guys think I’m bringing my new mystery tag team? 😏#SuperstarShakeup @WWE
— PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) April 15, 2019
– The Rock posted to Twitter to hype the season finale of BET’s Finding Justice tonight. Rock produces the series, which tells stories about inequality in black communities across America:
Join us TONIGHT our SEASON FINALE of #FindingJusticeBET on @BET. Our goal was to create a docu-series that was compelling, provocative and informed. My ask wasn’t that you agree with everything we presented, but rather that you never rushed to snap judgements, watch the series, then have open dialogue on what’s best course of action and how do we improve on these critical issues in our struggling communities across the US. Thanks again for joining us and thank you to ALL the change makers who participated in our series. TONIGHT @8pm on @BET @SevenBucksProd