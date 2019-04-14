wrestling / News

WWE News: Paige Asks Fans Where Her New Tag Team Should End Up, The Rock Promotes Finding Justice Season Finale

April 14, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Paige

– Paige is curious what fans think about the main roster home of her new tag team. Paige posted to Twitter asking fans whether they think the team, which she teased on Smackdown, should go to Raw or Smackdown:

– The Rock posted to Twitter to hype the season finale of BET’s Finding Justice tonight. Rock produces the series, which tells stories about inequality in black communities across America:

