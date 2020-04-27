Paige Offers Financial Aid to Some Fans Who Are Struggling During COVID-19 Pandemic

Paige is giving back to some of her fans who are struggling amid the current pandemic. The WWE star posted to Twitter on Monday asking her followers what their biggest struggles are right now and got a ton of responses. For a few of them who are having financial difficulties, she has asked for their Venmo (payment service) accounts.

Paige is one of a number of WWE stars (or now-former stars) who have given back amid the current situation. Before his WWE release, Rusev gave $20,000 to help WWE staff members who were “sitting at home without income” such as production and security people. Titus O’Neil has also donated $25,000 to Florida charities to provide boxes to families in need, and there have been a host of others getting involved however they can.