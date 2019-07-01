Paige Gets Frustrated When Asuka and Kairi Sane Aren’t Used On TV

In an interview with The Sun, Paige spoke about her frustration that the team of Asuka and Kairi Sane, which she manages, isn’t always used on WWE TV as much as she’d like. Here are highlights:

On WWE not using the Kabuki Warriors much: “If we don’t get used I get really frustrated because we’re a good tag team and we need to be utilized. Sometimes the writers have so much on their plate with everyone else’s storylines, they put things on the backburner. I have to remind them, ‘Ok, but there is a women’s tag team title… I’m like, ‘What the hell dudes? Let’s make something happen. It frustrates me but once you actually get to speak with Vince and Hunter about your problems and frustrations, they’re always the first to say, ‘Let’s change this. If you go up to writers it’s like talking to a brick wall sometimes, whereas if you go to Vince and Hunter they’re like, ‘If you have a problem we can change that for you.’ The Kabuki Warriors can be a force to be reckoned with and that was the plan from the beginning… After the match in Tokyo hopefully, we’ll get to build towards a pay-per-view, which gives the girls something to look forward to. So I’m happy we have a boss that really listens to us.”

On the success of Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville: “I’m so proud of them. I truly adore those girls. I had so much fun with them. Each week they work more and they’re so hungry. What more could you hope for in a wrestler? I don’t know creatively where they’re going. I just think they deserve it.”

On if she’d be a part of creative: “I have to give the writers some credit where it’s due. They have to deal with a lot, they truly do. I would not want to be in their shoes – I don’t want to be in creative. It’s a lot of pressure because you’ve got to make everyone happy all the time. I don’t think I have the patience to deal with everyone screaming at me all the time. One way or another I’ll always be a part of WWE, whether it’s in front of the camera or behind the camera. I’d love to do a GM role again. I felt like I really found myself in that role. It really pushed me. Also, I love acting, I truly really love it. Obviously wrestling always will be my first passion but unfortunately, I can’t do that anymore.”