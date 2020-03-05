wrestling / News
Paige Had Emergency Surgery This Week
In a post on Twitter, Paige’s boyfriend Ronnie Radke revealed that she had emergency surgery this week in order to remove an ovarian cyst. He apparently had to cancel a show due to that and the drummer of his band getting food poisoning. Paige has yet to comment on the surgery, but she did defend him from an upset fan.
He wrote: “Sacramento, not only did my drummer fall completely ILL to food poisoning, @RealPaigeWWE had to have an emergency surgery to remove an ovarian cyst. So even if my drummer wasn’t sick I still would’ve canceled. so if you’re mad.. don’t buy another ticket to my show again.”
Sacramento, not only did my drummer fall completely ILL to food poisoning, @RealPaigeWWE had to have an emergency surgery to remove an ovarian cyst. So even if my drummer wasn’t sick I still would’ve canceled. so if you’re mad.. don’t buy another ticket to my show again pic.twitter.com/M3VYaleTJ7
— RonnieRadke (@RonnieRadke) March 5, 2020
C’mon. Be better than this. He was attacked by so many selfish people that don’t have empathy also when it comes to his drummer. It’s not easy to replace him last minute. There’s a lot behind a live show. Celebs are human too. Give him a break. https://t.co/aQemDoHu1X
— PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) March 5, 2020
