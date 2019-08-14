wrestling / News
WWE News: Paige Having Neck Surgery Today, Bonus Scene From This Week’s Straight Up Steve Austin, Latest Video From Brie Bella
August 14, 2019 | Posted by
– Paige noted on Twitter that she is having surgery on her neck today to fix a new hernia. She originally revealed she needed the surgery last week. The hernia was expected to heal at the time but did not do so, which is why the procedure is happening now. Her surgery is with Dr. Juan Uribe in Phoenix, Arizona, who also worked on the necks of Nikki Bella and Tyson Kidd.
Okayyy surgery time. Thankful for the wonderful people in my life. Okurrr see ya on the other side
— PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) August 14, 2019
– USA Network has released a bonus scene from this week’s episode of Straight Up Steve Austin featuring Rob Riggle.
– Brie Bella has posted a new video to Youtube all about her daughter Birdie, as well as her cooking.
