Paige Hints At Wrestling Return Once Again (Photo)
October 11, 2021 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, Paige once again hinted at a return to wrestling by posting a photo of her wrestling boots and the Divas title. Last month, she posted a similar tweet, teasing “January,” while the month before she noted she was “not done yet.”
— SARAYA (@RealPaigeWWE) October 11, 2021
