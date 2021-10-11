wrestling / News

Paige Hints At Wrestling Return Once Again (Photo)

October 11, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Paige WWE raw 112017 Paige's

In a post on Twitter, Paige once again hinted at a return to wrestling by posting a photo of her wrestling boots and the Divas title. Last month, she posted a similar tweet, teasing “January,” while the month before she noted she was “not done yet.”

Paige

