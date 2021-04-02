Paige Hoping To Have Another Exam On Her Neck

During her latest livestream (via the Wrestling Observer Newsletter), Paige noted that she is hoping to have another exam on her neck soon with the hopes of getting cleared to return to the ring. She noted that Edge, Christian and Daniel Bryan were all told they’d never wrestle again and have since made returns. Sting was also told by WWE doctors that he’d never wrestle again and was later cleared this past year. All four of those men are older than Paige is.