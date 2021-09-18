wrestling / News
Paige Incorrectly Gets Labeled As DDP In Recent Article
September 18, 2021 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, Paige revealed that the website MetalSucks incorrectly referred to her as Diamond Dallas Page in a recent article. The article was about her boyfriend, Falling in Reverse singer Ronnie Radke. The article noted that he had been dating “Diamond Dallas Page” since 2018.
Paige wrote: “Imma need to speak to the manager of this magazine…”
Imma need to speak to the manager of this magazine… pic.twitter.com/cc4yMkDeiT
— SARAYA (@RealPaigeWWE) September 18, 2021
