WWE News: JBL and Paige Set for Guest Commentary Roles, More Pre-Match Superstar Arrival Videos, New Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre Promo
– As previously reported, Jerry Lawler is set to appear to do broadcast commentary for AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton later tonight. Additionally, there will be more guest commentators throughout the event.
Paige will be doing guest commentary for The IIconics vs. Beth Phoenix and Natalya vs. Tamina Snuka and Nia Jax vs. Sasha Banks and Bayley for the WWE women’s tag team titles. Meanwhile, JBL will call Baron Corbin vs. Kurt Angle for Angle’s retirement match.
– Here are additional pre-match Superstar backstage interviews for tonight’s WrestleMania 35. They include Becky Lynch, United States champion Samoa Joe, The Miz, Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins, and a lot more.
– WWE released a new promo clip for tonight’s Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre video. You can check out that video in the player below.
