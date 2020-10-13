WWE News: Paige Jokes She Was Drafted to Twitch, Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke Brawl With Natalya & Lana

Paige may not have been part of the WWE Draft, but she had her own thoughts on where she’s ended up. Responding to a question from a fan about where she ended up in the Draft, Paige replied on Twitter that she was drafted to “Twitch.”

Paige has been one of the notable focuses of speculation regarding WWE reportedly taking over talents’ Twitch accounts. Paige is not active on WWE TV but is a regular streamer on her Twitch account and reportedly makes quite a bit of money off of it.

– Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose had a confrontation from Natalya and Lana on tonight’s Raw. The latter two came down on a MizTV segment featuring Brooke and Rose and confronted them. The situation turned into a brawl, which set the stage for a match that saw Brooke and Rose win, and Natalya split from Lana. Natalya is now going to Smackdown while Lana, who won a shot at Asuka’s Raw Women’s Title at the end of the night, is staying on Raw: