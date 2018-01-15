wrestling / News
Paige Makes First Social Media Post Since Reports of Forced Retirement
January 15, 2018 | Posted by
– Paige has made her first posts to social media since news that she has been reportedly informed that her in-ring career is done broke. The WWE star posted the following pic to both Twitter and Instagram, which to be fair doesn’t add much insight into the situation.
The post is Paige’s first public post since the report broke on Friday that WWE doctors informed her that her in-ring career had to end due to her latest in-ring injury.
— PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) January 15, 2018