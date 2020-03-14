wrestling / News
Paige Misses Smackdown Due to COVID-19 Travel Concerns, Apologizes on Twitter
Paige’s scheduled appearance for tonight’s Smackdown didn’t happen in another case of the coronavirus disrupting wrestling plans. Paige was scheduled to appear on tonight’s show from the Performance Center, but WWE announced that she would not appear due to travel issues. Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet reports that the issues were “coronavirus related … which the company accommodated.”
Paige posted to Twitter to apologize for missing the show and took a shot at Bayley in the process:
Sorry guys travel made it very hard for me to get there for #SmackDownLIVE with everything that’s going on. Completely out of my control. 😔 very sorry.. But at least @itsBayleyWWE is keeping you entertained pic.twitter.com/ymY8BN9IIK
— PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) March 14, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Sami Callihan Says He Won’t Wrestle Until Coronavirus Is Contained
- Triple H’s New WWE Job Being Called A ‘Quiet Demotion’
- Eric Bischoff Again Takes Aim At Tony Khan, Says AEW Is Influenced By WCW, Is Paying Talent Huge Sums of Money, That Khan Has Paid $100 Million to Compete with WWE Developmental
- Davey Boy Smith Jr. Reveals His Frustrations With NJPW, Getting Blocked From Working in Impact