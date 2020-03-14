Paige Misses Smackdown Due to COVID-19 Travel Concerns, Apologizes on Twitter

Paige’s scheduled appearance for tonight’s Smackdown didn’t happen in another case of the coronavirus disrupting wrestling plans. Paige was scheduled to appear on tonight’s show from the Performance Center, but WWE announced that she would not appear due to travel issues. Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet reports that the issues were “coronavirus related … which the company accommodated.”

Paige posted to Twitter to apologize for missing the show and took a shot at Bayley in the process: