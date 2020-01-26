Paige Addresses Negative Fans Who Degrade Her Online, What It’s Like Working With CM Punk on WWE Backstage

Paige was on SecondsOut recently and discussed how hard it has been for her to deal with negative fans online who make degrading comments about her, as well as what it’s been like working with CM Punk on WWE Backstage.

On dealing with negative fans online who degrade her: “Oh my gosh, I can’t do anything without being on the internet. Like literally, I breath and people are mad at me, I don’t understand. You kind of have to take it with a pinch of salt, there are days where I get really frustrated with it, and I’ll just delete apps off my phone because I’m just so sick of people just attacking me. Especially obviously with a recent joke that was made, like I had an influx of people just being really mean to me, and it was like, it’s hard to deal with, and as a woman, it’s really hard to deal with because a lot of the time they’re like degrading me and making me feel like I’m not a woman, they making me feel like I’m disgusting and that’s just not who I am. Somedays it’s really hard, other days I’m just like, ‘Fuck you.'”

On working with CM Punk: “I didn’t get to really talk to Punk until he came back, which was a big surprise to me when he came out, I marked out. I was like, ‘Holy hell, this is awesome!’ But he was very sweet and was very respectful and like, he like helps, he guides you when it comes to, we’ll have production meetings, and he was like, ‘Maybe you can say this kind of thing,’ and I’m like, ‘Oh, that’s a really good idea.'”

