wrestling / News

WWE News: Paige Hypes New Tag Team Reveal, Ted DiBiase Reunites With Rock n’ Roll Express

April 16, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
paige wwe smackdown

– Paige is building hype for the reveal of her new tag team on tonight’s Superstar Shakeup episode of Smackdown. The former GM, who announced last week that she’d be bringing an “impressive” team to challenge the IIconics, posted:

– Ted DiBiase met up with fellow WWE Hall of Famers the Rock n’ Roll Express recently, and shared a picture of it to Twitter:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Paige, Rock N' Roll Express, Ted Dibiase, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading