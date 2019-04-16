wrestling / News
WWE News: Paige Hypes New Tag Team Reveal, Ted DiBiase Reunites With Rock n’ Roll Express
– Paige is building hype for the reveal of her new tag team on tonight’s Superstar Shakeup episode of Smackdown. The former GM, who announced last week that she’d be bringing an “impressive” team to challenge the IIconics, posted:
Tune into #SmackDownMontreal tonight, you’re not gonna wanna miss the team I’m gonna be introducing to the WWE Universe tonight 😏 @WWE
— PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) April 16, 2019
– Ted DiBiase met up with fellow WWE Hall of Famers the Rock n’ Roll Express recently, and shared a picture of it to Twitter:
A #MidSouthWrestling reunion photo w/@WWE HOF’ers The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express (@RealRickyMorton & @TheRobertGibson). Great to see Ricky & Robert. Oh the battles I had with them over those tag titles! Some of these matches are in the new batch of Mid-South episodes on @WWENetwork. pic.twitter.com/NzKVxhY4TL
— Ted DiBiase (@MDMTedDiBiase) April 16, 2019
