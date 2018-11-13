UPDATED: Paige Not Cleared For an In-Ring Return

UPDATE: Paige has denied that this report is the truth and Pwinsider.com states that the story, originally credited to them, was misconstrued and turned into “news” that was not true.

Nope. I’m not. At all. One more knock to my neck could result in paralysis. Don’t read “facts” on the internet. As much as I want that to be true it’s 100% not. https://t.co/9QdJVOJi7y — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) November 13, 2018

ORIGINAL: According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider (via Ringside news), Paige has been cleared to return to the ring and is able to bump if needed, but WWE doesn’t want her in a physical role…

“She could wrestle tomorrow, she could take a bump tomorrow. WWE’s not going to let her take that bump. WWE felt that the best thing to do was keep her out of a physical active role. That doesn’t mean she’s never going to take a bump again or she’s not going to wrestle again. WWE were the ones who pulled her. She could go if she left WWE go and wrestle for Impact or anywhere else. I don’t know if that would be the best decision for her health long-term but she could choose to do that.WWE management and WWE’s medical team, they were the ones who made the decision to remove her. As to if she has looked into ways of getting better or getting cleared, it’s possible. No one has specifically told me that, I don’t know of any meetings that she’s had with WWE management where she’s pushed the idea of getting back into the ring.”