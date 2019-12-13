Paige On Enjoying Her Freedom on WWE Backstage, Frustration With Booking Of the Women’s Divisions

– Paige appeared on WWE After the Bell and discussed her role on WWE Backstage, her future plans and what frustrates her about the women’s divisions right now. Paige teased a “massive project” that she can’t talk about quite yet and talked about how the divisions need to give some more women the spotlight. Highlights and the podcast are below:

On how much she enjoys having more freedom on WWE Backstage: “Honestly I wish I got to have more. Because sometimes, you know you get a little bit pulled back. But obviously with [CM] Punk on the show now, since he’s working under the contract with FOX and not WWE, he can voice a lot more opinion. But I would love to go in even a little bit more. Like, I love to talk crap, honestly. And you know what? I feel like the crap that I talk is what the people say anyway. So it feels good, but I wish I got to do it more.”

On what plans she has coming up outside of Backstage: “Well, I do have a project, but I have to keep it under wraps right now. But I am super excited. So in the new year, you’ll be able to see what is going on with that. But yeah, just doing a lot of the makeup and clothing line and all that kind of stuff, which is super stuff. And then obviously, I have just the most wonderful boyfriend ever. I have to namedrop him, he is so wonderful, Ronnie … Yeah, we have so much going on right now and it’s really cool, but I do have this massive project but I can’t let you guys know yet. It’s a secret.”

On the Raw and Smackdown women’s division feeling stagnant: “Oh, don’t even get me started with that, dude … I don’t understand why we don’t have another girl’s PPV. We had that one-off deal, like what the hell is that about? Give us one every year, what the f**k? That’s the whole purpose, we had a women’s evolution for a reason. And you know what, f**k it. Let’s stop talking about the women’s evolution and actually just let the women do whatever they want. And I just feel like a lot of the girls are being held back. I love the Four Horsewomen, do not get me wrong. I love Sasha, I love Charlotte, I love Bayley, I love Becky. I love them all, but there’s a lot of women that should be given an opportunity … as much as I love those four, there are other women in the company”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit WWE’s After the Bell with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.