Paige on Her Comeback Story, Says She’s ‘Not Leaving WWE’

– As previously reported, Paige started trending on Twitter earlier after her she posted a message saying that she’s “not done yet” and words of her comments on a recent Twitch stream surfaced, where she discussed working toward an in-ring comeback. Below are some highlights of her comments from her latest Twitch stream, which you can see below (via Fightful):

Paige on not being done with her career: “I’m not fucking done. I’m not done yet. This is going to be my comeback story. I’m inspired. I’m so inspired by the people coming back to wrestling and the more I think about it, I’m like, ‘Okay, mentally, I’m ready to go.’ I’m going to start working around, getting in the ring a little bit. Maybe. We’ll see. This is not saying I’m making a comeback tomorrow. It’s a long fucking road. I still have to get cleared by doctors, I have to get cleared by WWE. It’s such a bg process, but emotionally, I’m ready. The past few months, I didn’t think I was emotionally ready, but no, I’m fucking ready to get back on the horse. Even if it takes me a year. One step at a time, build to it, that’s exactly what I’m doing. There’s a whole journey and it’s going to take some time.”

On her former onscreen rival AJ Lee possibly returning to the ring as well: “If AJ comes back, that would be a separate occasion. You can’t have two massive comebacks in one day. I’m not going to tell you if I am going to return, but when I do — and I’m saying when because I fucking am — when I do, I will not tell you. It will be a surprise.”

On reports of her leaving WWE: “I’m not leaving WWE, not that I know of [laughs]. Did I get fired? I’m still working for WWE. My contract isn’t up yet. I love the WWE.”