Paige On Not Speaking Out About Alberto El Patron Abusing Her, the Escalation of Domestic Violence

Paige recently spoke up about the escalation of domestic violence she endured from Alberto El Patron and why she didn’t address it previously in a new appearance on GAW TV. Paige has never previously spoken about being assaulted by Patron, who is currently facing charges of aggravated kidnapping and four counts of sexual assault regarding the assault of another woman. You can check out highlights below as well as the full video:

On not discussing the abuse previously: “You know what? People victim blame too, which is crazy. I’ve never openly talked about, you know, my ex — which is very out there, but I’ve never talked about it. It was very obvious what was happening, and it was very obvious what I went through, and all that kind of stuff.”

On the escalation of domestic abuse: “At the beginning, you know, you fight back when it comes to that kind of stuff. You’re fighting back with this person, you’re like, ‘I’m not gonna take this s**t, this is not how it got brought up.’ But in the end it becomes a cycle, where if you fight back it just gets worse, right? So then you go for a stage where you just — it’s once every couple weeks, to once a week, to every other day, to nearly every since day where something is happening to you.

“And it’s not just for an hour, it’s for hours. It’s up to like six, seven hours a day, you’re literally trapped in this certain room and getting your ass beat every couple of minutes, you know what I mean? And [he’s] doing all these crazy things to you. And it’s crazy, I never thought I would ever be in that position in my life, just because of the way I got brought up. I never thought it, but it happens to even the strongest people, I feel like it happens to. And you should never feel bad about it.”

On staying quite because of concern about victim blaming: “Again, they victim blame, where even if I don’t say anything, they’ll be like, ‘Well, it’s probably your fault, and A, B, and C reasons why.’ Or it’s, ‘That never happened, it was all your imagination.’ And I’m like, ‘I’m not even saying it!’ I’ve never spoke about it ever, not in any context, in any podcast, in any interview, I always stayed away from it. But now it’s completely out there. I’m just like, ‘Why am I shying away from this? Why am I not brave enough to talk about it?’

“I’ll never say his name again because he’s like Voldemort to me and he doesn’t deserve to have that kind of stuff. But what happened to him, karma is a real thing. And you put out what you receive, and right now he’s receiving what he put out.”

