 

wrestling / News

Paige Possibly Injured at WWE House Show (Pics, Video)

December 27, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Paige WWE raw 112017 Paige's

– Paige appeared to suffer an injury at WWE’s house show in Uniondale, New York on Wednesday night. You can see pics and video from the apparent injury below, which took place during a six-woman match pitting Paige, Mandy Rose, and Sonya Deville against Sasha Banks, Mickie James, and Bayley. Paige took a kick to the back from Banks that caused the match to stop. A stretcher was brought out, though Paige was able to walk to the back with help from doctors.

PWInsider reports that Paige had her back to Banks and may not have realized that the kick was coming. Paige was out for over a year due to an injury that required neck surgery in 2016.

article topics :

Paige, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading