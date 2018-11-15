Quantcast

 

WWE News: Paige Reacts to Fighting With My Family Trailer, Roots of Fight Announces Rey Mysterio Collection, WWE Takes A Look At The Magic Of The Velveteen Dream

November 15, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
paige wwe smackdown

– Paige posted the following on Twitter, reacting to the release of the Fighting With My Family trailer, which tells the story of her family and her path to WWE.

– Roots of Fight has announced new pieces for their official Rey Mysterio Collection, seen below. Rey tweeted the following on working with the brand

– WWE posted the following look at Velveteen Dream…

