Paige Reacts To Trending On Twitter After Royal Rumble Announcement, Comments On Release Of Brian James

– WWE announced the participants of the women’s Royal Rumble at this year’s event last night, which included several names from the past. The Bella Twins, Mickie James, Summer Rae, Lita and others will make their return to the company. However, Paige was not listed, and the fans reacting to that caused her to trend on Twitter. In a post on the social media site, she commented on trending.

She wrote: “I tell ya what though, it does feel fucking awesome to see so many people even after 4 years, miss me wrestling.”

Meanwhile, she also spoke about Brian James getting released from WWE, which happened earlier this week.

She added: “Shocked.. You’re an icon. Thanks for always being so awesome to every single one of us. You were always so happy and willing to give advice and help anyway you can and a very positive person to be around!! ”