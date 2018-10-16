Paige Recalls Working in FCW During Divas Era – ‘No, I’m Here to Wrestle’

– Paige spoke with Sirius XM for a new interview and looked back on her initial days in WWE’s developmental system during the Divas era. The Smackdown GM recalled coming in at a time when it was still mostly models and newbies to the industry, and how she did her best to change things like bikini contests.

“When I first came in, it was still in the era where it was more of the Divas —- and I don’t like to give the Divas a bad name, Divas is what I wanted to be when I was growing up -— it isn’t bad,” Paige said (per WZ). “But it was just full of models and people that hadn’t been in the business for a very long time, and I came in and I made a few of the girls cry. I was like ‘I’m so sorry, that’s just how I wrestle!’ Then I had to start doing the bikini contests [in FCW] and I put my foot down and I was like ‘No, I’m here to wrestle.’”