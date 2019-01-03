Paige, Renee Young, Mauro Ranallo, & Others Support Toni Storm Following Online Hack

Toni Storm has deleted all of her social media accounts following a personal hack online. Storm’s personal photos were stolen and leaked online. Paige, Mauro Ranallo, and several others have tweeted in support of the NXT UK star…

#WeSupportToniStorm from someone that has experienced the same thing I strongly support you girl. It’s gonna be hard and people are gonna be mean because they don’t understand. But you’re a strong, talented woman. You’ll get through this. Your future is too bright to be dimmed. — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) January 3, 2019

Toni Storm is an amazing performer and more importantly, a good person. I am sickened by what she has had to endure. The harrassment and invasion of privacy in our society needs to stop. NOW! #WeSupportToni — Mauro Ranallo (@mauroranallo) January 3, 2019

#WeSupportToniStorm we’re here for you girl. The internet can be a nasty dark place. I really hope certain things in this world start to turn around. Invasion of privacy is a very scary thing. Let’s all behave a little more human, please. — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) January 3, 2019

I love Toni like a sister and I will do whatever it takes to help her #WeSupportToni — Alpha Female (@Jazzy_Gabert) January 2, 2019

I'm very proud of my daughter ♥️👍 #WeSupportToni — The BRASS (@ThisIsHaskins) January 3, 2019

We all have your back. Love you. #WeSupportToni — David Starr (@TheProductDS) January 3, 2019

Recently the EVE locker room said goodbye to Toni Storm as she embarked on the next step in her career. Hall-of-Famer @Klondyke_Kate took the mic to tell a very heartfelt story about how Toni even impacted her life before the locker-room emptied…#WeSupportToni#WeLoveToni pic.twitter.com/UhdgInXWiR — EVE – Women's Pro Wrestling (@ProWrestlingEVE) January 3, 2019

Toni Storm is one of my best friends, and not only is she one of the best wrestlers on the planet, she has helped me through some of my darkest times and never let me down. Sometimes everyone needs a little time away from social media. It’s all good. #WeSupportToni 🖤 — Glen Joseph (@Glen_Joseph) January 2, 2019