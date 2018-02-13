Paige Reportedly Dating Attila Bassist Kelen Blehm

– According to a report by Metal Injection, WWE Superstar Paige (Saraya Bevis) is apparently dating Attila rocker and bassist Kalan Blehm. Based on some Instagram photos between the two, it appears they’ve been dating since around Christmas time.

Paige previously dated former WWE Superstar Alberto Del Rio, and they were engaged for a time. You can check out some of the Instagram photos posted by Paige and Blehm online, including what appears to be the two at a basketball game in Orlando, Florida.

As previously reported, Paige suffered a serious neck injury that has seemingly forced her to retire from her in-ring career in wrestling.