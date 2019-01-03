Quantcast

wrestling / News

WWE News: Paige Responds to Woman Who Says She Snubbed Fan, Latest Episode of WWE Pop Question, Stock Down

January 3, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Paige WWE Smackdown

– Paige took to Twitter to respond to a woman who claims she witness the WWE star snubbing a fan who wanted a photo at a UFC show. In a now-deleted Tweet, the woman said that Paige’s boyfriend “boyfriend refused her to take a photo with a young boy asking.” Paige initially posted to say that the woman was “mistaken” and that the only reason she says no is if there is a fight going on, noting, “I always promise to do it straight after the fight is finished…And Ronnie said exactly the same.”

The woman persisted and said she felt it was rude, saying, “Regardless she is still a representative of a brand. A brand that is well respected. It’s like the military. Your always on duty. She could have politely declined.” That brought out a couple replies from Paige as you can see below:

– WWE has posted the latest episode of their Pop Question series, with Samoa Joe, Renee Young, AJ Styles, Jeff Hardy, The Singh Brothers, Alexa Bliss and more giving their New Year’s resolutions:

article topics :

Paige, WWE Pop Question, Jeremy Thomas

Loading...

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading