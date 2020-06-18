wrestling / News

Paige Reveals New Look, Has Blonde Hair Now (Pics, Video)

June 18, 2020
paige wwe smackdown

Paige has made a big change, as she now has blonde hair, noting that she now ‘looks like Gwen Stefani.’ Paige has had black hair during her entire career in WWE, but will look totally different the next time she appears on WWE Backstage. You can see a photo and video clip below.

I’m Gwen Stefani now.

Paige

