Paige Says She Was Assaulted Following WWE MITB

According to Pwinsider.com, Paige posted an Instagram story following the Money in the Bank PPV in Chicago, noting that she was assaulted by a fan that pie-faced her and told her to lose weight.

“To the ‘fan’ that decided to pie face me through my car window and then tell me to “lose some weight Paige”.. you inspired me to keep being myself and eat whatever the f I want. Good luck with your karma!”

PWwinsider says that they were told that Paige’s car was leaving the Allstate Arena with Paige sitting in the passenger seat. She had her window down and was saying goodbye to fans, high-fiving some when a male fan struck her and yelled at her.