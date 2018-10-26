Paige Says She Feels Like a Mother to Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville

WWE’s Paige recently appeared on Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc) and spoke about giving out advice and her relationship with Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville…

“Yeah, I do [pull WWE Superstars aside and offer advice] and, like, I try especially when it comes to, I feel like I kind of mother Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville a little bit because, obviously, I was in Tough Enough with them as their judge. And also, they brought them up kind of on the road with me when I first came back again. And so any time they have a match and stuff, I’ll call them aside and be like, ‘do you know what? This would look really good if you did it this way.’ They’re so great that they will, like, listen too. And the same with The IIconics as well. The girls always come up to me after every match and ask, ‘well, what did you think?’ And I love it. I love it because I can’t be in the ring anymore, so anything I can give back is amazing and I can live vicariously through them. I’m like, ‘well, do this! That would be great!’ so yeah, I love doing that kind of thing.”