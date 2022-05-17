Paige Says “Imagine A Return” In Response To Fan Tweet

WWE fans have longed for the day when former WWE Divas Champion Paige can return to the ring, if ever. That is because she was forced to retire from the ring due to a neck injury a number of years ago. A fan of Paige’s on Twitter pointed out that some of her photos are among the most liked on WWE’s official Instagram page. In response to the fan, Paige tweeted, “Imagine a return though” which has sent fans into a frenzy of speculation.

Paige’s contract with WWE is reportedly set to expire next month. It will be interesting to see if she stays with the company or seeks a new venture.