Paige Says Liv Morgan’s Concussion Wasn’t Brie Bella’s Fault

In an interview with Chasing Glory (via Wrestling Inc), Paige said that Brie Bella was not to blame for the concussion that Liv Morgan suffered, as it was just an accident. Here are highlights:

On those who blame Sasha Banks for her career ending: “Accidents happen. It’s kind of the same thing that happened between Liv Morgan and Brie Bella. Accidents happen in the ring. I am not going to hold Sasha Banks accountable for what happened. It is what it is. We have all been doing this for years. At one point one of us is going to hurt the other person.”

On Liv Morgan’s concussion: “We are not going to be perfect all of the time, which is why I feel bad for Brie Bella; she has never hurt anyone. This is the first time she has hurt anyone and she gets blamed for it? Come on, dude. It was an accident. Liv Morgan doesn’t blame her. The thing that I don’t like about it is the fact that her teammates brought her back in to take a suplex even though they knew shew as knocked out. That was the thing that I didn’t like. Don’t come back in for the suplex, you know you are hurt. We have concussion meetings all of the time. Take care of yourself, but also, your tag partners, as much as I love them and are very sweet girls, but they know she got knocked out. You don’t let her back in the ring again.”

On how Sasha Banks was a professional: “That was what Sasha Banks did for me. As soon as she saw that I got knocked out she said that she wasn’t going to continue with the match. That is a professional. I was trying to continue the match but she told me to stop. She said that I was going to hurt myself even more. I get where Liv was coming from by wanting to continue but stop, it is not worth it. You can end up like me, but Ruby Riott and Sarah Logan, take care of your teammate. Don’t let her back in the ring again. The referee in the match, don’t let her back in the ring again. I felt so bad for Brie Bella. I felt bad for both of the women, but I felt bad for her backlash. Had it been anyone else there wouldn’t have been that much backlash, but because she is a ‘Bella’ she receives that type of criticism.”