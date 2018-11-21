Paige Says She Would Love To Be A Manager In WWE, Says She Wanted To Manage Ronda Rousey

Paige recently spoke with Planeta Wrestling (via Wrestling Inc), revealing that she wouldn’t change a thing, wants to be a manager and wanted to manage Ronda Rousey…

On Not Changing Anything: “I wouldn’t change a thing, because even the mistakes that I’ve made have made me into the person I am today,” Paige said. “So, I wouldn’t change a thing. Obviously, I wish I could wrestle but it took me down a journey now, where I’m Smackdown General Manager, and it’s incredible. I get to work with the girls and the guys, I’m on every pay-per-view, I’m on every TV, ya know? So, it’s good. I like it.”

On Possibly Wrestling Again: “Well, I will fight every day to get back in to the ring,” Paige said. “But, mine and (Daniel) Bryan’s injuries are a little bit different. So, his is all stuff to do with his brain… like his concussions and stuff, while mine is spinal. Like, I have a spinal stenosis just like Edge does. And it’s impossible for me to get back in the ring again unless it’s like, maybe, 20 years’ time.”

On Wanting To Be a Manager: “I will do anything,” she said. “Right now, I’m really happy being Smackdown General Manager. It’s opened so many different doors and I get to do so many different characters just being Smackdown General Manager – I get to be a good guy, bad guy, I get to do whatever I want. I would love to be a manager – kinda like Paul Heyman, one day. I would love to do anything like that. I wanted to manage Ronda at one point, but she doesn’t need me!”