Paige Says She’d Love To Have A Match With Sasha Banks

As we previously reported, Paige said that she has no plans to leave WWE and is now working hard on having an in-ring comeback in the future. In a stream on Twitch (via Fightful), Paige said that whenever she does come back, she hopes that one of her matches will be against Sasha Banks.

She said: “I would love to face Sasha [Banks]. I feel like it’s a built-in storyline and she’s one of the best. She’s one of the best out there, men or women. She’s one of the best. Ain’t no one putting on friggin’ matches like her. Charlotte is great, everyone is great, but Sasha is one of those wrestlers that can literally fight a ladder and it be a five star match. She’ll carry me too [laughs]. Help me out sis?“