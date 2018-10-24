Paige Says She’s The Happiest She’s Ever Been

Paige recently spoke with Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc), and spoke about her happiness and reelects on going back and making changes to her life & career…

On If She Could Go Back and Change Something From Her Career: “Yes, do you know what?” Paige continued, “that’s a really good question because some of me would be like, ‘no,’ because I have ended what I’ve done in a really good way. But also, I’d be like, ‘okay, maybe I wouldn’t have done that move with Sasha.’ That’s something I did that took me completely out and I might have been in there longer, so it’s really hard to decipher. Do you know what I mean? I don’t know if I would. I like what I’m doing now.”

On If She Could Go Back and Make Changes To Her Personal Life: “Oh yeah, personally I’d definitely change a hell of a lot!” Paige laughed, “oh man, I’ve got a laundry list of mistakes that I’d probably delete from my life.”

On Her Happiness: “I’m so happy. I’m so happy. I am the happiest I’ve ever been. Do you know what? It’s just relaxing. My body doesn’t hurt as much anymore. And I get to work in the same job with the men and the women now, which feels great. I get to be around people I love. I get to run my own store.” Paige said, “it’s amazing. I love it.”