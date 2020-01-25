wrestling / News
Paige Says ‘We Have A Long Way To Go’ In How People Judge Women’s Matches
In an interview with Sportskeeda, Paige said that the female superstars in WWE have a long way to go from being judged more harshly than the men in the company. She was referring to comments made by Becky Lynch at CES 2020 over the criticism her match with Shayna Baszler and Bayley at Survivor Series received.
Paige said: “It wasn’t even a bad match. But that’s just how the world works. We still have a long way to go, being women in a male-dominated industry. We got the opportunity to have an all-female main event and people weren’t happy with it. [Becky] is absolutely right. And she’ll continue to be right. There has to be change. Kind of like jokes on the internet. There has to be change. You can’t make jokes about women like that anymore.“
